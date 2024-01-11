Our next snowy system is about to swing through. Before it arrives we will start Thursday dry.

To account for more accumulating snow a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued to the north.

Not as much snow is expected compared to earlier this week but there will still be slick and slower travel.

Snow starts to the northwest by midday and during the afternoon. Some snow will begin to develop to the southwest and in North Central Kansas soon after.

A cold front will also be moving through which will start to knock temperatures back down and will eventually result in dangerous cold arriving by the end of the week.

Wichita will not see any precipitation until the evening. Due to high temperatures being above freezing to the southeast there may be a brief opportunity for rain to mix with snow in the early evening but any mix will quickly be replaced with snow. There will not be as much wintry weather to the south compared to areas around and north of I-70.

A Wind Chill Advisory to the northwest will go into effect during the evening. Temperatures will be bitterly cold and winds will be gusty behind the cold front.

Overnight and early morning temperatures will be significantly colder and mainly in the single digits. Wind chills will be below zero.

Snow continues to track west to east during the night. A Central and Eastern Kansas snow shower will last through early Friday.

Another quick-moving piece of energy could spark some snow showers to the northwest Friday night. A few flakes could slide into Southwest and Central Kansas but this disturbance does not look too significant.

As we head into the weekend the bigger issue will be the dangerous cold. Wind chills could be lower than -25 to the northwest.

Wind chills across the rest of the area will sting too. If you do not have to be out it would be best to just stay in the next few days or at least limit time outdoors.

Despite some improvements to temperatures next week we will stay below freezing. There will also be another chance for snow by Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 37 Wind: SE/NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 10 Wind: NE/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 18 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 3 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 14 Lo: -3 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 4 Lo: -4 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 8 Lo: -4 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 20 Lo: 4 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 24 Lo: 6 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 25 Lo: 6 Partly cloudy.