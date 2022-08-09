It was a comfortably warm day to start the work week with numerous highs yesterday only reaching the 80s. We will now be on a road back to reality as high temperatures start to warm back up. However, your Tuesday will not be too toasty. Even though there will be more 90s, most of us will still be close to average.

The front that provided our latest break from high heat is sitting to our south. We will start the day dry and with cool comfort but could see some stormy activity with the front nearby.

The best chance for seeing a shower or storm will be around the Kansas/Oklahoma line, especially to the southwest. Most of us will miss out on today’s chance of rain. Also, severe weather is not expected. Timing looks to be later this afternoon and evening.

There will be another chance for a shower or storm mainly to the southwest Wednesday afternoon.

The rest of the week will be dry as we enter into another stagnant pattern. Moisture in the country will get steered around us and completely miss the Sunflower State.

We will also return to more dog days of summer. The humidity will not be oppressive but high temperatures will be above average and eventually return to the 100s.

We will have to wait until a more significant system is able to come through to cool us down and produce beneficial moisture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.