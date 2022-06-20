There will not be much change to our temperatures. Expect more heat to start the new week. Highs today will easily reach the 90s but when you factor in the humidity it will feel as much as several degrees hotter.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for a few of our counties to the north. Heat alerts will likely continue to be a part of our weather story this week.

There are some chances for rain and thunderstorms this week but they will not help us cool down that much. Similar to last week, a front will dip down into the Sunflower State and bring a little relief to the area, especially to the north where highs will briefly be in the 80s.

The front will also bring some unsettled conditions. Ahead of it there will be a chance of showers and storms to the west and northwest later this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected.

As the front moves in there will be another chance for spotty storms Tuesday that will include more of Northern and Western Kansas. A storm or two could reach as far south as Wichita.

We will need to keep an eye on our counties closer to Northeast Kansas where there is an isolated severe risk. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

Showers and storms will stick around through mid-week. Like the last front that moved in, it will lift to the north later this week which will keep conditions hot and dry this upcoming weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 95 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 74 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.