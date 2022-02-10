A few overnight sprinkles have wrapped up and after another chilly start, we have more pleasant conditions through our Thursday. Enjoy because we have some big changes ahead.

We will have a windy start to the weekend tomorrow. Area winds will reach 30 to 40 mph with stronger gusts. The threat of grass fires will rise Friday due to the gusty winds and dry conditions. We will also need to closely monitor conditions over the weekend as breezy conditions linger.

There will continue to be very little moisture to help with fire concerns. A rain/snow shower is possible to the west and southwest late Friday into Saturday and then we will have to wait until the middle of next week for more potential moisture.

Even though we are a week away, a strong storm system is taking shape for the middle of next week. A chance of rain looks to increase by Wednesday. As temperatures fall, there could be a change to a mix and snow on the backside of the system. This is something the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be monitoring closely over the coming days.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 58 Wind: N/W 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 61 Wind: W/NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 22 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy.