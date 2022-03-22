Our latest storm system is in progress and is bringing rain and snow to the area. Snow is starting to break apart farther west but wet, slushy, and snowy roads will likely slow many of us down this morning. Initial snow reports to the west have been between 1″ to 3″.

It is not just the rain and snow that will cause hazardous driving conditions, northerly winds are very strong and have occasionally gusted up to 50+ mph. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will be in effect through this evening for the potential of gusts up to 50 to 60+ mph.

Snow, a mix, and rain will begin to break apart after sunrise. Western Kansas looks much drier by the afternoon with some cloud cover possibly breaking late in the day closer to the state line. Rain/snow may linger in parts of Central Kansas through midday and chilly rain showers will be around between Central and Eastern Kansas through much of the day.

Clouds, precipitation, and strong northerly flow will keep high temperatures below average in the 40s.

As this system continues to slowly spin to the east it will continue to wrap some rain showers back into Central and Eastern Kansas and snow could mix in at times. This chance will stick around through Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

We have warmer, sunnier days ahead. The start of the weekend will be pleasant and the warmth will continue to build as we get closer to 80. There may be another system after next Monday that we will have to monitor.

Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 45 Wind: N 15-30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: N/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 46 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, windy.