More showers and storms are likely today as an area of low pressure takes its time tracking through the region. Some of the higher rainfall totals so far in South Central Kansas range from 2″ to 5+”.

Additional rainfall today between Central and Eastern Kansas could be as high as 1″ to 2+”.

This will only continue to put stress on flood concerns. Flood alerts to the south and east of Wichita will be in effect through this evening. Please use extra caution around creeks, streams, rivers, low lying, and flood prone areas.

The southeast corner of the area is also where an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. Hail and gusty winds are the main storm threats.

Western Kansas will not be completely dry but could start to see some breaks in the clouds late in the day. Most of today’s rainfall will favor Central and Eastern Kansas all the way into the overnight. As the system pulls away from us we will see more drying and clearing Friday.

High temperatures will begin to warm up into the weekend too. We will return to the 70s and 80s Friday. We have some toastier days ahead with some highs warming to the 90s by the end of the weekend.

After today, shower and storm chances look slim. However, the next chance could bring a stronger storm to our northernmost counties late Saturday into Sunday and late Sunday.

We will also need to monitor more storm chances after the start of the new week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 56 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 51 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 74 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy.