Over the last few hours most storms have been behaving and should continue to do so this morning. Heavy and steady rainfall will still be a concern for flood prone areas.

Most of this morning’s activity should wrap up before midday. The afternoon will be mainly dry and high temperatures will continue to stay below average in the 70s and low 80s.

The next round of storms develops to the west later this evening. Storms will eventually form into another complex that will track west to east through the overnight and into early Friday.

All forms of severe weather will be possible. While an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out farther west, the greatest concern will be damaging wind gusts. Areas that have recently seen heavy rain will also need to watch out for the potential of some flooding.

Once showers and storms move out early Friday, midday and much of the afternoon are looking pretty dry. We will also see some breaks of sun and the warmth will stay comfy for this time of year.

We will need to look ahead to our next severe risk. As soon as we head into the evening we will begin to see some new storms to the west. The greatest risk of strong to severe storms through the night will be along and especially south of I-70.

Storms will congregate into another cluster later in the evening and during the overnight while tracking west to east.

We will dry back out into early Saturday before yet again, more storms track through the area during the night and into Sunday.

If we are able to break this pattern into next week it looks as though any break will be brief. There is potential for more late evening, overnight, and early morning storms much of the upcoming work week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.