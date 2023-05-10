Storms have been slow to fizzle out but most of us can expect a quieter morning.

However, we have another weather aware day ahead of us. The greatest risk of strong to severe storms will be to the west. All forms of severe weather will be possible.

Timing looks to be later in the afternoon and evening. Areas farther east will not be completely dry, a few showers and storms will still be around.

We may have to continue to monitor storm strength and severity into the overnight.

Lingering rain and rumbles will be around into Thursday morning from west to east. We may start to see new development and storms gain strength as early as midday.

Once we are into the afternoon, storm coverage will go up from there and another severe risk will begin to unfold.

Most of the area will be under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Large hail, damaging gusts, and a couple of tornadoes will be possible.

Storms will continue through the afternoon and evening and a few warnings will be likely.

Stronger storms will get lifted to the north through the night and most of us will get another brief break from storms before another potential round late Friday. There will be more cloud breaks in South Central and Eastern Kansas and southerly winds which will help promote a low-end severe risk.

Storm chances will linger through the weekend but the weekend will not be a washout. Temperatures will stay pretty warm too through the rest of the work week.

We will not see temperatures turn more comfy area-wide until the end of the weekend. There will be a slow rise back to near 80 after that.

Storm chances hold off early next week but there will still be some nearby so the break may be brief.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.