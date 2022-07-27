It is another damp start to the day for some. At this point, we will still take any rainfall we can get. There have been some embedded heavier showers but severe weather is not expected this morning. Any lingering raindrops the rest of the morning and into the afternoon will favor areas south of I-70.

More clouds and rain at times will continue to help support a drop in our temperatures. Highs today will range from the 80s to the 90s. The hottest temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s to the south. This is still much better than consistent days of triple digits that we experienced last week.

Once we get into the evening we will need to keep an eye on far Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Stronger storms will be in Nebraska but one or two could impact the northwest corner of the area.

An isolated strong to severe storm could be capable of damaging winds and large hail. A brief, isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The slow-moving boundary to the south and the advancing front to the north will spark widely scattered showers and storms during our Wednesday night.

Cooler air will continue to seep into the Sunflower State. We will see widespread highs in the 80s with a few 70s northwest Thursday. Friday will be the coolest day of the week.

For anyone who plans to enjoy the cooldown outdoors, keep a close eye on the forecast because a chance of showers and storms will remain in play through the rest of the week. It will not be raining all the time but inclement weather will keep you indoors at times.

A chance of rain will linger into the weekend but it will not be a washout. As we dry out after that, temperatures will begin to warm back up.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/E 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 87 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.