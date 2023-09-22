It is a stormy start to the day for some of us. Severe weather is not expected this morning but storms are still capable of heavy rain, lightning, and small hail as they track east.

Skies will turn drier by the afternoon and there will be good amounts of sunshine with a strong breeze.

We warm back up into the 80s and there is potential for a few low 90s to the southwest. At least these warm September days have not been too toasty.

Skies will stay mainly dry during the evening and overnight but the break from storms will be brief. A few showers will attempt to develop into Saturday.

The eastern third of the area will need to be on alert as early as midday when new storms develop around the turnpike. A few of these could turn strong to severe.

All forms of severe weather will be possible. If you have plans to be outdoors Saturday be sure that you have a safe place to get to. The sound on your phone should also be on so you can hear any weather alerts.

Storms will track to the east through the afternoon and evening. Most of this activity will wrap up as we head into the overnight.

An extended break from storm chances for a few days will follow as this system continues to track east and high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures will be a bit cooler to the northwest over the weekend but most of us will not see much of a change from cool mornings and warm afternoons.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, breezy.