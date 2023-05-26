Showers and storms will favor the Western half of the area this morning. The heaviest rain has been to the northwest in Southwest Nebraska.

Storms to the northwest have prompted multiple flood alerts and flash flooding has been reported in Southwest Nebraska. An Areal Flood Watch to the northwest will be in effect through 8am Saturday.

While rain will continue to favor Western Kansas today, a hit or miss shower or storm will be possible elsewhere later this afternoon.

High remain in the 70s and 80s. It will be a bit cooler farther west where rain is favored today.

Areas west will need to stay weather aware. A strong to severe storm capable of damaging winds and large hail will be possible.

This threat will mainly be during the evening as more storms move in from the west, a similar scenario that has taken place the last couple of evenings.

Storms should weaken by the overnight but we will likely start Saturday with some leftover showers, especially to the west.

Another chance of hit or miss storms will continue to favor the western half of the area.

Far Western Kansas will need to be weather again during Saturday evening. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.

This pattern continues for the foreseeable future with the heaviest rain and severe risks favoring areas west. Farther east will not be as damp or stormy.

We will see more 80s than 70s over the coming days but temperatures should be not be too toasty. We are about to head into June soon after all.

Please stay weather aware over the holiday weekend. Have more than one way to receive warnings and a place nearby to seek shelter if needed.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy.