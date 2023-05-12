Lingering showers and storms continue to wrap back around into Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Severe weather is not expected in this part of the area though. There is also a small chance that a shower or storm develops east of Wichita this morning.

There is a chance for a few showers and storms to continue to spin into the northwest corner of the area today. Due to some rain being heavy at times and already receiving several inches of rainfall or more, an Areal Flood Watch will be in effect until 1pm.

Areas farther east will need to be weather aware again today. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

If storms are able to develop this will happen after 4pm or 5pm and initially develop in our easternmost counties. After an hour or two, this activity will race to the east and should mainly be out of the area by sundown.

Winds will be out of the south in South Central Kansas but will switch out of the west and northwest across the rest of the area. This will cause afternoon highs to range from the 60s to the upper 80s.

Our next chance for showers and storms will move in from the south late Saturday.

A strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out farther south as storms initially move in but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Rain and rumbles will continue to move in through Saturday night and this will lead to an unsettled end to the weekend with scattered activity around. So far, severe weather is not expected Sunday.

Temperatures will not be too toasty over the weekend and into next week but then there will be a gradual rise back to the 80s.

A chance of spotty showers and storms will linger into the start of next week. Some more activity will be nearby in the days that follow so we may have to add a few more chances to the forecast soon.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/W 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, breezy.