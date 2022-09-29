Another cool start and another warm finish Thursday as we go from the 50s to the 80s. It will also be a breezy and sunny day.

We have more pleasantly warm, fall days ahead as we make the switch from September to October. It will feel more like the season next week once a cold front moves in and we see more highs in the 70s.

The front is currently way back up to the northwest and it will take its time approaching the area. There is still a boundary nearby that could spark a sprinkle or shower to the southwest but we will likely stay dry today.

The front will get closer this weekend with some showers and storms ahead of it that could skim areas to the north and west beginning Saturday night. Any moisture that we see in the area will mainly stay to the north and west of the Wichita Metro.

Once the front pushes through by the middle of next week it will carry away any moisture with it. Much of Central and Eastern Kansas will have to continue to wait for a chance of rain.

While the Sunflower State has not seen enough moisture lately, Florida has seen too much from Ian which has been downgraded to a tropical storm. Despite not carrying the hurricane status anymore this is still a dangerous storm that will be capable of flooding, high winds, and isolated tornadoes. A second landfall is expected along the South Carolina coast around midday Friday. Rain and wind will fan out and spread through the Carolinas and some Mid-Atlantic states.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 56 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 54 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.