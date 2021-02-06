Multiple accidents reported on Kellogg including a fatal wreck near West Street

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita first responders have been helping with multiple car accidents along Kellogg Dr. Saturday afternoon, including one confirmed fatal wreck.

Officials say the fatal accident was located near West Street and Kellogg just after noon.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Officials also confirmed a non-injury rollover accident near Kellogg Dr. and Washington St.

KSN has a crew on scene near West St. and Kellogg Dr. and will continue to update this developing story as needed.

