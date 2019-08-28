‘My group is getting bigger’: Wichita mentor says more addicts seeking help

Recovery services in our community say they’re helping more people battling addictions. A peer mentor says one of the greatest differences he’s seen, is more acceptance around addiction.

Inside the Substance Abuse Center of Kansas, you can find John Agnew.

“My group is getting bigger, we’re actually going to add a second group,” said John Agnew, Kansas Certified Peer Mentor.

The Certified Peer Mentor says work is busier than it’s been in years past.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Agnew.

But it’s well worth it, for the mentor who says he too, is in long-term recovery. He’s noticed more people are taking control of their bad habits, and keeping stigma, out of mind.

“People are saying, you know, I do need some help, my life is, my life is in shambles, and it’s because of my addiction,” said Agnew.

Agnew says methamphetamine, opioids, and alcohol are the main dependencies he sees in the community. He says some, unfortunately, became deadly.

“We’ve had a couple of deaths recently that were related to fentanyl and heroin,” said Agnew.

If there’s anything he wants his neighbors to know, it’s that help is there, if you want out.

“Knowing what those individuals go through, I think wanting to see them be successful, has been a passion,” said Agnew.

Even though they’re seeing an increase in clients, they would like to see even more people seek help. For more information, visit sackansas.org.

The center’s sixth annual Recovery Idol is September 28th at Century II, where clients will be performing. They invite the community to show their support.