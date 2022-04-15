WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, April 16, Naftzger Park will host a S.T.A.N.D. rally from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

S.T.A.N.D. is an abbreviation for Standing Together And Not Defeated. The mission of this rally is to bring all people together to bring attention and a call for action against street violence in Wichita and its surrounding schools.

This rally is put on by Jesse Cornwell, a former Wichita Police Department officer and current Lieutenant with Sumner County, and does outreach for his family church, First Pentecostal Church.

The first rally was held at the church in the fall of last year after several youths had been shot.