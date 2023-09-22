KIOWA COUNTY, CO (KSNT) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has released an update into the investigation of two Kansas women who were found dead in eastern Colorado earlier this week.

The CBI said in a press release on Sept. 22 that the area where the remains of the two Emporia women, Linda L. Estrada and Amy R. Ford, were found was in Kiowa County, south of Eads.

The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office received help from the CBI and Kansas law enforcement during its search for the missing women.

More information will be released into the cause of the women’s deaths at a later date once an autopsy can be conducted, according to the CBI. An active criminal investigation into the women’s deaths is ongoing.

The Emporia Police Department (EDP) announced on Thursday, Sept. 21, that the bodies of Estrada and Ford were found by law enforcement in eastern Colorado. KSNT 27 News spoke with the family of one of the women shortly after this news was released.

A person of interest has been identified by law enforcement in connection with the deaths, according to the EPD. This individual has yet to be identified by law enforcement and is currently being held on charges unrelated to the missing women’s deaths.