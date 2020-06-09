New equipment in KHP vehicles to help keep Kansas drivers safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Motorist Assist Vehicles across Kansas recently added new equipment which may help drivers on roadways.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper, Ben Gardner says KHP partnered with the Kansas Department of Transportation and the “HAAS Alert” company to establish an alert system through the mobile app Waze.

The @kshighwaypatrol recently added new equipment in our Motorist Assist Vehicles across Kansas.



A partnership with KHP, @haasalert and @KDOTHQ through the @waze app.



When a KHP assist vehicle activates emergency lights it starts an alert, notifying motorists to #MoveOver. pic.twitter.com/hVVn5O58sH — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) June 8, 2020

“Basically what it does is that when our motor assist vehicles activate their emergency lights when they’re on the scene of a crash or if they’re simply helping somebody on the side of the road with a flat tire or whatever it might be it alerts in real-time,” said Gardner.

He says drivers do have to download the app to get the alerts, but it’s a way that everyone can stay safe while on the roadways. Motorists even have the ability to submit alerts to let other drivers know what’s ahead.

“Our troopers are getting struck in their patrol cars as they’re on scene frequently, all the time, so it just adds that additional amount of time to really let people know that there’s something up ahead and to start adjusting,” said Gardner.

