WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City leaders with Wichita tell KSN to expect an announcement on a new homeless shelter this week.

Three sources at city hall, who did not want to be identified, confirmed with KSN on Tuesday that a location is being vetted at 2220 E. 21st St. The building is identified as last used by the Phillips Fundamental Learning Center.

The building is owned by the city and was also used back in the 1990s by Cessna as a skill training center.

That building is listed as 20,000 square feet with parking and gated access on the property for additional parking.

KSN has not confirmed if this would be a temporary winter shelter or if it will be turned into a shelter for the unhoused on a permanent basis.

Sources also have not said if the unhoused would be bused to the location from other areas of the city. They also have not indicated what entity would run the shelter.

An announcement on the new shelter location is expected on Thursday.