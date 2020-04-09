New models show fewer Americans will die of COVID-19 than original predictions — but ONLY if social distancing continues

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – There is heavily guarded hope as new models project fewer Americans may die from coronavirus than some of the bleakest estimates. Still, health experts warn that may quickly change if we stop social distancing.

“If people start going out again and socially interacting we could see a very acute second wave very early,” warns White House Coronavirus Task Force Member Dr. Deborah Birx.

Despite those words of caution, President Trump tweeted Wednesday “FLATTENING OF THE CURVE!” and he wants to open the country “sooner rather than later.”

In New York, the number of new hospitalizations continues to stabilize, even as patients infected weeks ago are now dying in record numbers each day.

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo says those tragic numbers will eventually drop too.

“There’s a big caution sign,” Cuomo noted. “That’s if we continue doing what we’re doing.”

Meanwhile, discouraging new data from the Centers for Disease Control is backing up reports that communities of color, especially African Americans, are getting sick and dying at much higher rates. Experts point to underlying health and socioeconomic conditions.