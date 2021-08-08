New school year, new COVID questions

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s time to get back to school this week for kids in USD 259, the largest school district in the state.

Parents are waiting to hear if the district will require masks to be worn in buildings. Policy at the moment says masks are strongly recommended.

“But they wanted to come back. I think they’re ready,” said Jesus about his three kids on Sunday. “Last year, they spent the whole year from home.”

Some teachers say keeping COVID and the Delta variant numbers low should, in theory, be a task that can be done.

“Trying to find middle ground on this has been a challenge,” said Caitlin on Sunday.

Caitlin was playing with her daughter Sunday at the park. As Lauryn played, Caitlin said she will get her daughter the vaccine when it becomes available for younger kids.

“Eventually, I’ve read that it will be available,” said Caitlin. “As for teaching? Teachers are pretty good at rolling with the punches and figuring out and making it work.”

Teachers are putting together classrooms early this week. Kids come back to class to meet teachers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Jesus said he still wonders if more people will get vaccinated as the school year starts.

“It’s been a hard decision for many,” said Jesus. “I mean the vaccine is helping people. I mean they’ve got so many opinions like people you workaround. People you live around. Some people already did it. Some people have doubts.”

The USD 259 board will look at mask issues this week.