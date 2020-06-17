New states added to KDHE’s quarantine list, others removed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added three states to the quarantine list — Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas. Additionally, KDHE removed six states from the list: Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

This quarantine order is effective for persons returning Wednesday, June 17, and moving forward. The state will review/update this list on July 1.

A comprehensive list of those individuals in Kansas needing to quarantine for 14 days includes those who have traveled to:

Maryland on or after May 12.

Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining:

Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

KDHE stated these quarantine orders do not apply to critical infrastructure sectors needed to continue operations during this pandemic. Public health, including hospitals, clinics, law enforcement, meatpacking supply, etc. need to have the staffing resources to continue serving Kansans.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.