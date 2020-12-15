New vaccine trials continue in Wichita

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The COVID vaccine from Pfizer has been administered to some in Wichita.

Work on other vaccines is still happening right now in Wichita as well.

“People are in our studies and the studies are using good science so I expect they have a good chance of getting approval for use,” said Dr. Terry Poling, President of AMR in Wichita. “We still have people signing up.”

AMR continues to do testing for several vaccines.

“All the major companies so far have agreed to give the placebo patients the injection as soon as they get approval for their injection,” said Dr. Poling.

At KU medical in Wichita the work continues on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Even though the vaccines are coming out it’s still important to continue to practice these practices as far as disease prevention,” said Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D. “Wash hands regularly. Keep distance between people.”

Schwasinger-Schmidt is working on the trials and says good health practices will help fight COVID along with vaccines.

“One good sign is this year we have had fewer people coming in with colds and illnesses like that,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt. “So people are benefitting from that.”

Schwasinger-Schmidt says the AstraZeneca trial is in phase three now and is part of the NIH COVID prevention network.

“Testing is what we do. Our priority is getting some protection out to the community,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt.

At AMR Dr. Poling says the more vaccines that get approval for being safe and effective, the better the chances are more of the public will get vaccines quickly.

“This is certainly good news on the vaccine front,” said Dr. Poling. “Getting these vaccines out is happening very, very fast. And they are coming out safe.”

Johnson & Johnson and Merck are two of the vaccines in trials in Wichita, with several others in the pipeline for approval.

Dr. Poling says we can expect at least one more vaccine to get FDA emergency approval before the end of the year.