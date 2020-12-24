Newton apartment fire leaves woman in critical condition

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 3:00 am Thursday morning, Newton Fire/EMS Department responded to the Bethel Apartments in Newton for an automatic fire alarm.

Crews entered the building and quickly located the apartment of origin with smoke venting from it. Fire crews extinguished the fire and located a female inside the apartment.

The victim was removed from the apartment and lifesaving measures were initiated.

According to officials, she was transported from the scene to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire inside the original apartment and no other tenants were displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.