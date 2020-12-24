Newton apartment fire leaves woman in critical condition

Top Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 3:00 am Thursday morning, Newton Fire/EMS Department responded to the Bethel Apartments in Newton for an automatic fire alarm.

Crews entered the building and quickly located the apartment of origin with smoke venting from it. Fire crews extinguished the fire and located a female inside the apartment.

The victim was removed from the apartment and lifesaving measures were initiated.

According to officials, she was transported from the scene to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire inside the original apartment and no other tenants were displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories