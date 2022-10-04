Our next cold front is on the move and has sparked some showers. When you take into account the rest of the area, most of us are dry and will experience a smooth commute this morning.

A narrow band of rain is lined up across Northwest Kansas with a few light showers in far Southwest Kansas near the state line. As the front advances through the Sunflower State today rain and occasional rumbles of thunder will stay to the north and west of the Wichita Metro.

In addition to more clouds and a northerly switch of our winds, milder air will begin to stream in behind the front. High temperatures will stay above average in the 80s ahead of the front but there will be a dip into the 70s behind it.

As a few showers spread into more of our counties there will be a slim chance for Wichita later this evening and tonight. Rain looks to be hit or miss after dark and into Wednesday morning.

The front exits early Wednesday. There could be a lingering shower around and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma line. Skies will begin to clear back out and temperatures stay mild in the 70s and 80s. A more potent front tracks north to south Thursday and we will wrap up the work and school week on a much cooler note.

Highs Friday will drop to the 50s and 60s. Long sleeves will likely stay on all day. There will also be a chance of a passing shower or two behind the front but the start of the weekend will not be a washout. Temperatures over the weekend will be fall-like and gradually return to the 70s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Hi: 84 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Lo: 56 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 83 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 54 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, breezy.