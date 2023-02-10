Our latest disturbance continues to pull away from us. With the exception of a few lingering snow showers in the far eastern part of the area, most of us are dry this morning.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny but sunshine will not help us warm that much. We will keep a chill in the air during the afternoon with most high temperatures only reaching the 40s.

We will return to the 50s and 60s over the weekend. It will be a nice weekend to spend some time outdoors, as long as you can deal with the wind. Expect a strong breeze both Saturday and Sunday.

Moisture will hold off until next week and we are looking at multiple days of active weather. We will kick off this trend on Monday with a chance for rain, especially by Monday night.

Rain will continue to swing through the region Tuesday. Some snow could mix in to the northwest.

Moisture moves out late Tuesday and another system will be quick on its heels. Snow is more likely to the northwest Wednesday but some wintry weather could spread into the rest of the area too.

Wintry and wet weather may continue into Thursday before the end of the work week dries back out. In addition to this active weather it will also turn colder too. High temperatures will be in the 20s to 40s during the latter half of the work week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 44 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 18 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 53 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.