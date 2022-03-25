As a weak front moves through today, it may spark a few sprinkles or showers. Most of us will stay dry and there will not be much of an impact to our temperatures once this front clears the area. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with the coolest temperatures to the northwest.

Despite widespread moisture earlier this week, conditions have dried back out. Any rain we are able to receive today will not help with dry conditions and now we are seeing fire concerns creep back into the area. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect for a few of our northernmost counties. Gusty winds on the Nebraska side will flirt with the state line. In addition to being mainly dry these conditions will favor any fires that are started to quickly spread and get out of control.

With the exception of another slim chance of a passing sprinkle or shower late Saturday, the weekend is also looking dry and breezy at times so we should continue to monitor any fire concerns. There are no worries when it comes to our temperatures, we will just warm day by day with many areas reaching the 80s early next week.

Our next storm system will begin to move in Tuesday. Rain may hold off until we get closer to the evening. Showers and storms will be possible by Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. There may also be a wintry component to this system as cooler air filters in Wednesday.

Some moisture may linger Thursday but the day as a whole should trend drier. Everyone will notice the cooldown as we go from the 70s and 80s to the 50s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Hi: 63 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Hi: 65 Wind: SW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Lo: 39 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.