Not all heroes wear capes: Haysville thrift store owner closes business, but not food pantry

Breaking News
Adult woman and 9-year-old girl found shot to death in south Wichita home
1  of  84
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Not all heroes wear capes: Haysville thrift store owner closes business, but not food pantry

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville thrift store may have small plastic bags hanging from its fence, but what’s inside the bags isn’t trash.

April Donaldson, owner of Nifty Thrifty Store in Haysville had to close the doors to her business because of restrictions put in place due to COVID-19, but Donaldson had more than thrift items in her store, she had a food pantry.

She said the difficult part about closing wasn’t about her business, but about the idea of not being able to give the food to those who need it.

“It’s not a lot that I have, it’s just a small pantry,” said Donaldson. “I want to help so many people, I just wasn’t sure about how to do it.”

That’s when it dawned on her that her store could still be used, despite it being closed.

“I just started putting everything I had in bags and the next thought was, well I can’t have them come into my store, so I’ll just put it on my fence outside,” said Donaldson.

Originally Donaldson planned to make the food only available to those who reside in Haysville, but she realized there are more people who are in need that she may be able to help.

“Everybody needs help right now,” said Donaldson as she wiped the tears streaming down her face. “As I’m putting bags outside, I thought, you know I have a big container of toys outside and kids need things for Easter too and kids are home. I just started grabbing the bags and filling the bags up with toys too.”

Her acts of kindness didn’t stop there, she wrote a message in chalk to everyone who came to grab a bag, which read: “We will get through this together.” She said she decided to leave the chalk outside for visitors to use, and they did. Donaldson said she pulled into her store parking lot and saw it filled with chalk messages: hearts, “thank you’s” and “we love you.”

Donaldson has more food to give out and plans to continue hanging bags on the picket fence outside of her business. She will accept donated non-perishable food items, but she encourages others to get creative and just set bags of food out for others.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories