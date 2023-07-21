Showers and storms will continue to move out through this morning. Rainfall will favor the southern half of the area and could be heavy at times around the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

There are only a few counties left in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch and these may get canceled before the expiration time of 7am.

Even though the severe threat is winding down there is still potential for some flooding. There were multiple reports out of Garden City earlier this morning. Flood Warnings to the west will be in effect until noon.

As we dry out later this morning we will go from a mostly cloudy to a partly cloudy sky and will see some sun break free to make for a nice afternoon.

Temperatures will be nice today too. Now that a cold front has cruised through the area our high temperatures will get knocked down to the 70s and 80s.

Take some time to enjoy the coolest day of the week because we will start to heat back up after today. The weekend is looking mainly dry but we will still need to keep an eye to the sky on Saturday.

A few storms will be possible to the north during the afternoon and evening. There is a small chance that they track farther south late in the day.

A strong to severe storm will be possible. Damaging gusts and large hail will be the main storm threats.

Next week’s skies are not looking too active as we stay mainly dry and we return to high heat.