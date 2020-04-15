Off-Site COVID-19 Testing Center at Finney County Fairgrounds starting April 20

Finney County, Kansas (KSNW) – The Finney County Health Department said Wednesday that as they continue to identify more positive cases of COVID-19 in Finney County, KDHE is providing them with additional testing supplies in an effort to increase the number of tests they perform. KDHE is helping provide Finney County with more regional data and assisting with reducing the spread in Southwest Kansas.

Finney County Health Department said starting Monday, April 20, they will relocate their testing functions to an off-site center at the Finney County Fairgrounds, 209 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS 67846, to perform more tests and reduce the risk of exposure to staff and patients at the Finney County Health Department.

Operations at the off-site center are the same COVID-19 functions the Finney County Health Department currently provides.

~ Individuals who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are symptomatic must call the local COVID-19 Hotline at (620) 272-3600 to be screened over the phone.

~ Those who meet the testing criteria will be given an appointment time and instructions to drive through the off-site center to receive their testing.

~ The off-site center has the capacity to test fifty (50) individuals by appointment each day.

Individuals without an appointment will be directed to leave the center, call the hotline for prescreening, and make an appointment if they meet the testing criteria. Tests will not be conducted without an appointment.

Finney County residents who are experiencing symptoms such as, a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell, is asked to call the Finney County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline at (620) 272-3600 to have their symptoms screened.