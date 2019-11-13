Officer charged in police chief’s death

MANNFORD, Okla. (KJRH) – An Oklahoma police chief is dead and one of his own officers has been charged with homicide after a “physical altercation” in Pensacola, Florida.

Mannford Police Department Officer Michael Nealey has been charged with homicide in connection to his police chief, Lucky Miller’s death.

The two were in Pensacola for the Southeast Public Safety Training Conference.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn in Pensacola Beach shortly after a call came in at 9:50 p.m. Sunday about a physical altercation happening on the premises.

When deputies arrived, they say they found Miller dead.

