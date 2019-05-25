Officials say at least two dead in Oklahoma storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH/KTUL/CNN) - Flood waters in Oklahoma have over taken at least a thousand homes and left two people dead.

All that resident Kent Bruce could do was stare, knee-deep in water, as his him flooded.

”I knew it was here so...” Bruce pauses. "I'm just speechless right now."

It's a familiar feeling for all to many across the plains and Midwest. Many places still recovering on the tail end of what's been a week that has brought deadly tornadoes, heavy rain, and life saving water rescues.

Lieutenant Colonel, Adam Weece of the US Army Corp of Engineers says, "It's important for us to of maintain this series of damns because the water continues to flow in."

And over the course of days they've slowly had to increase the amount of water they release from the Tulsa area Keystone dam to near historic levels, just to keep up with the high water.

"The keystone dam, which has been the focus point for us most of the time has a release rate of 250,000 cubic feet per second, if you do the math that's approximately 1,000 school buses per second going through the dam."

Across the Tulsa area, more than 1,000 residents have been impacted by flooding so far.

"Please, please pay attention because the weather can be fatal as can the river," begs Karen Keith. "And obviously, we are watching the levees very closely."

It's advice that applies across the state. The governor declaring a state of emergency for all 77 counties in Oklahoma.

Just north of Oklahoma City, these homes are barely hanging on after flooding eroded the ground beneath them.

And in Tulsa, this riverside neighborhood is now very much part of the river.

"I walked to the end of the street and everything is under water," says resident Ana Hall. "I wasn't going to go wading because I didn't know what I was going to step on."

The risks are still very real. "Even though the rain has stopped here," says lieutenant Weece. "Water that has fallen north of us upstream is continuing to gather and continuing to funnel towards the areas here."

Which means more people and more homes, like Kent Bruce's, could be affected.