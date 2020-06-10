Oklahoma City Police release footage from 2019 in-custody death, officers involved were cleared of wrongdoing

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (KFOR/NBC News) – Oklahoma City Police have released body camera footage from a 2019 in-custody death in response to one of several demands from Black Lives Matter OKC.

The footage shows the May 2019 death of Derrick Scott.

All officers involved were eventually cleared of any wrongdoing.

The events that ended in Scott’s death began when police received a call about a man with a gun arguing with people.

When police arrived on the scene, they approached Scott and asked him if he had any weapons and to turn around. At that point, Scott took off running.

Officers tackled Scott and put him in handcuffs as he said he couldn’t breathe.

“I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, ma’am. I can’t breathe,” Scott is heard saying on the video.