On Ronelle’s Radar: Cool showers and rumbles likely through Monday

Showers and storms developed during the overnight and will continue to spread through the area this morning. They’ll track west to east through the day and even though we’ll hear some rumbles of thunder, severe weather isn’t expected today.

More cloud cover and rain around will keep highs cooler than normal in the 40s to 50s.

Showers will still show some life after sundown. Lows will only drop about 10 degrees into the 30s to 40s.

By sunrise Tuesday portions of Northern and Western Kansas will start to dry out. Showers will linger in Central Kansas through the morning but the afternoon will be much drier. Clouds will be stubborn and could still squeeze out a sprinkle or some mist during the second half of the day.

Highs will start to warm back up through the 50s but will remain well below normal. A few showers and storms return late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We’ll need to stay weather aware late Wednesday. Temperatures will warm even more and there will also be an increase in moisture. An important ingredient for severe storms. A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place for a good chunk of the area and all severe threats are on the table.

A slow moving front will move into the area Thursday and will be nearly stationary all the way into the weekend. This will keep periods of rain and storms in the forecast. The chance of severe storms will also need to continue to be monitored later this week.