On Ronelle’s Radar: Damp Black Friday, windy weekend

The final storm system of the week is moving into the area this morning. Most temperatures are above freezing so slick conditions aren’t as much of a concern. As rain showers move in some snow could mix in portions of Western Kansas.

Where showers have yet to show up on radar, clouds are still thick and low so drizzle, mist, and fog are also likely. Rain gear will be a necessity for Black Friday shoppers. Patchy showers and embedded rumbles spread through the area during the morning and into the afternoon.

Even though a thunderstorm or two is possible the threat of severe weather is very low and will be confined to our south in Oklahoma and Texas. The day won’t be a washout but a nice soaking will be a good thing with drought conditions in the area and after having high fire danger a few days ago.

Highs will be cool in the 40s and 50s.

Rain and rumbles will taper from west to east through the evening and the overnight will be much drier.

Some sunshine returns Saturday but a rain/snow shower could wrap back around into Northern Kansas. No accumulation is expected.

Saturday evening will be dry with more sunshine expected Sunday. It’ll be a cool, nice weekend but also windy. A High Wind Watch and Warning will be in effect through Saturday for gusts that could reach 60+ mph.

Much of next week will be quiet and cool with highs in the 50s. Our next chance of rain after today still looks to be on Thursday.