On Ronelle’s Radar: Drier and cooler start to the weekend

Strong storms are done but there could still be a passing shower, sprinkle, or rumble through sunrise.

As high pressure builds back into the region our skies will gradually clear out which means we’ve got a lot more sunshine on the way.

Winds behind this latest system are strong and have prompted a Wind Advisory for portions of Central Kansas through 10am.

Winds are also out of the north which will filter in cooler air and bring highs down into the low to middle 60s.

Winds will turn lighter after sundown and skies will stay mainly dry and partly cloudy during the night. Lows will be chilly for this time of year in the 30s to low 40s.

As another front approaches from the north there’s a small chance of a shower or storm over the weekend, most of us should stay dry though. This next front will also keep us cooler than normal with highs staying in the 60s. Winds will remain breezy over the weekend too.

Into next week we’ll start another unsettled trend that will last through much of the upcoming work week. We’ll need to monitor the potential for stronger storms closely. Temperatures will be even cooler Monday but then warm closer to normal into the 70s by the middle of the week.