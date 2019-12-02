On Ronelle’s Radar: Less wind, more sun Monday

The system that gave us a windy weekend moved away from us and is impacting the East Coast. So winds have turned much lighter and high pressure is building into the region.

This will keep clouds to a minimum today and give us a nice start to the week as everyone returns to work and school after the long holiday weekend. Everyone is in the freezer this morning with temperatures below freezing in the 20s.

Winds will switch out of the south and southwest, warming up temperatures into the 40s and 50s. And with lighter winds and sunshine, the air won’t have as much bite.

Quiet conditions continue into the night. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows dipping below freezing again in the 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday will be even better with more sunshine and highs in the 50s to 60s.

Temperatures will cool down a bit the rest of the week and eventually fall into the 40s by the end of the work week.

When it comes to rain chances the week ahead is looking pretty dry with the exception of Thursday. A disturbance will move in bringing a chance of rain and more clouds.

Amounts are looking meager and the disturbance will move out by Friday. Even though we could use more rain than what’s expected, the upcoming weekend is looking nice without any active weather to worry about.