On Ronelle’s Radar: Temperatures take a warmer turn

Winds have turned much lighter but are still creating some bitter wind chills. Temperatures this morning are cold in the teens and 20s but it feels like the teens and single digits.

Despite the freezing start, afternoon highs will start to improve after a blustery start to the work week. Expect plenty of sunshine through the day. There were a few light flurries west during the overnight and there could still be a sprinkle or flurry around in our northern communities today.

The chance is very small and won’t amount to anything. Winds will switch out of the south and southeast. This will help highs warm into the 40s and 50s.

It’ll be cool but close to normal for this time of year. Quiet conditions continue into the evening and overnight as temps fall into the 20s.

South winds will be stronger Wednesday, warming temperatures into the 50s across much of the area. Fair skies will keep dominating too.

The rest of the work week will be quiet with sunny skies and above normal highs in the 50s. Once we get into the weekend the first half will be just fine. The second half will bring big changes. It’ll turn much colder Sunday and a system tracking west to east will bring wintry weather back to the area.

Snow is looking possible the farther north you are with a rain/snow mix farther south. Look for more updates in the coming days regarding storm track and amounts. Wintry weather could carry into Monday too.