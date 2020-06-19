One critically injured in north Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is critically injured in a crash at 53rd St. North and Porter Thursday evening. The call came in around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Wichita police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a minivan.
Police are still investigating at the crash scene.
