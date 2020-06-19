Live Now
Watch KSN News at 10

One critically injured in north Wichita crash

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is critically injured in a crash at 53rd St. North and Porter Thursday evening. The call came in around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Wichita police say the crash involved a motorcycle and a minivan.

Police are still investigating at the crash scene.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories