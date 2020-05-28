Police identify man killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a car and motorcycle crash at 42nd Street South and Seneca Street Wednesday.

The call came in just after 8 p.m. Police said 21-year-old Gauge Fuqua died.

Police said the motorcycle operated by Fuqua was traveling south on Seneca when a Chrysler 300 heading east on 42nd Street and turning north onto Seneca collided. Fuqua was ejected. There were no other injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash but believe speed involving the motorcycle and alcohol involving the 37-year-old driver of the Chrysler are factors involved.

Police said the investigation will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

So far this year, the police department said nine people have died in Wichita crashes. Three of those were involving motorcycles.

