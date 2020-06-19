MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash involving an SUV and a semi Thursday afternoon resulted in one person being airlifted to a Wichita hospital. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 50 near Peabody.
Traffic was rerouted as officials continue to investigate the crash site.
LATEST POSTS:
- Soñadores se reúnen en NoMar para celebrar la victoria de DACA
- Celebrating the life of former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer
- One person airlifted to hospital in crash near Peabody
- Lawmakers call for unity ahead of President Trump’s rally in Tulsa
- Wichita man gets probation for traffic deaths of two women