ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a shooting that led to a person being critically injured at a Kwik Shop in Andover.
Dispatchers told KSN it happened at the Kwik Shop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 54 and South Andover road around 3:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
We have a crew heading to the scene to gather details.
Stay with KSN as we continue to follow the investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- One person critically injured in shooting at Kwik Shop in Andover
- Victim from Lyons standoff expected to be released from hospital
- Gov. Laura Kelly proclaims October 21 as School Transportation Day in Kansas
- A Wichita woman celebrates 102-years of life
- Rural Midwest hospitals struggling to handle virus surge