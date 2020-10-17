One person critically injured in shooting at Kwik Shop in Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a shooting that led to a person being critically injured at a Kwik Shop in Andover.

Dispatchers told KSN it happened at the Kwik Shop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 54 and South Andover road around 3:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

