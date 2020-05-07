One person critically injured in south Wichita vehicle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at Seneca and MacArthur resulted in one person being injured.
The injured person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
