One person dead in Reno County car crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a car crash in Reno County Friday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened 4 miles west of Nickerson on K-14 Friday afternoon.

Traffic was diverted for a few hours as officials processed the crash scene.

