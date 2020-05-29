One person dead in Reno County car crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a car crash in Reno County Friday.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened 4 miles west of Nickerson on K-14 Friday afternoon.
Traffic was diverted for a few hours as officials processed the crash scene.
