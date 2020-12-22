1 person dead after crash on I-235

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman is dead after a crash on I-235 and West Street.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman in her 30s was traveling southbound on I-235 in a Hyundai SUV when a trailer attached to a Dodge pickup truck became detached, crossed the medium, and hit the Hyundai.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries where she later died.

Police are routing traffic onto West street. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and expect I-235 Southbound to remain closed for several more hours.

