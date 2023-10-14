WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say one youth was shot and another detained for questioning after an accidental shooting in Wichita just after seven Saturday night.

Officers say at least one shot was fired near South Eastmoor and East Zimmerly streets.

One was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, while officers say they have been questioning the other youth to see what led to the shooting.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene and will update the story when more information becomes available.