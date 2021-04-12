Orange Cone season is here

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Spring has sprung and the orange cones are out.

“We are ramping up construction with a lot of projects,” said Tom Hein with the Kansas Department of Transportation. “And you will see more and more of them as we go through the spring.”

Some motorists say they are already frustrated.

But that frustration is not necessarily with all the cones and zone slowing us down.

“At least slow down,” said motorist, Edward on Monday. “And people zip past me or tailgate me like I’m doing nothing. And that’s what’s really frustrating. I’m not even going (too slow for) what I should be and people are driving like nuts.”

KDOT has the “gold project” at I-135/235’s north junction in full swing.

The City of Wichita has several projects underway including new paving along Broadway at 13th Street North.

While Wichita has dozens of projects ramping up for summer, KDOT has major work from Dodge City to Kansas City.

“We have annual projects that will ramp up and be more numerous as we go through the spring and early summer,” said Hein.

Motorists are taking the slowdowns in stride, if not with some frustration.

“People on cell phones. See it way too much in those zones,” said Jacob Stump who drives as a deliveryman for a living. “People just not paying attention it looks like.”

Hein has a reminder for those who don’t slow down.

“Safety,” said Hein. “I want to remind you fines are double if you are ticketed.”