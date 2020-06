WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – About 300-400 Wichitans gathered in west Wichita Tuesday evening to protest the death of George Floyd who died over a week ago in Minneapolis while in police custody.

The protesters stood on all four corners of the 21st Street and Maize intersection and handed out flowers and signs. The protest started after 6 p.m Tuesday and continued through the evening.

Deputies monitored the intersection from their vehicles.