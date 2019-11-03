Person found bound and unconscious in Osage County parking lot

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Osage County officers are looking into someone who was found bound and unconscious inside of a car near Lawrence.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday Lawrence USD 497 said law enforcement officials from Osage County found someone bound and unconscious in the former Wakarusa Valley school building parking lot.

Officials at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said around 11:30 Saturday night, the Topeka Police department asked deputies to do a welfare check at 1104 East 1000 Road.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman in a white Silverado truck, bound and unconscious.

Deputies brought the women to Lawrence Memorial Hospital where they were met by Osage County Detectives who took over the incident.

Lawrence Public Schools said that the crime didn’t have any connection to the school district or the school property, other than the vehicle being parked there.

They also said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no crimes occurred in Douglas county or had any connection to the school district.

