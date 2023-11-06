Give yourselves a few extra minutes before you head out the door. Patchy dense fog will be possible this morning.

Weekend warmth will carry over into the start of the new week. The morning will not be too chilly and then we will warm all the way up into the 70s.

Winds will remain light thanks to high pressure. Skies will continue to be sunny too but a few more clouds will move in during the afternoon.

Our string of warm and pleasant days will continue through mid-week before our next cold front moves in. This will cool us back down for the second half of the week but at least we will still be near the seasonal norm.

There will not be much moisture associated with this next front. There is a small chance for a sprinkle or shower Thursday but most of us will stay dry.

Even though we could use some rain at least conditions will continue to be quiet through this upcoming weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 73 Wind: S/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 48 Wind E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 75 Wind: E/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 48 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and sprinkles.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 40 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny.